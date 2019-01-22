Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Reports Phone Scam

1/22/19 – 6:53 A.M.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a phone scam. Investigators say someone is calling people in the county and trying to get them to buy a money order to avoid arrest on a fake federal warrant. The scam is coming from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office. The number that comes up on caller ID mimics the sheriff’s office phone number.

Officials remind you they won’t call you to get payment for anything. Deputies perform all warrant service and notifications in person.

If you get a call that you believe is a scam, get the person’s name and then call the sheriff’s office back. A dispatcher will put you in touch with a deputy.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s phone number is 419-673-1268.