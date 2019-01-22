Commissioners Commend Hancock County Plow Crews

Local officials are still taking stock of the first snowstorm of the season. Hancock County Commissioner says hes talked to several plow drivers since Saturday. He says they ran into a few reminders as to why you shouldn’t drive during a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency

Gazarek says the county is still totaling the man hours and salt used to clear the roads. He commended the plow crews for their hard work over the weekend.

Commissioner Brian Robertson says the Findlay Chic-fil-A brought the drivers sandwiches to thank them for their efforts.

Gazarek says Sheriff Heldman told him this was the first Level 3 Road Emergency since 2011.