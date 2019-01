01/22/19 – 3:25 P.M.

Findlay’s streets are snow covered at the moment but colder temperatures have played a role in keeping the city from clearing them. That was the message from Safety Director Paul Schmelzer.

Schmelzer added that with temperatures getting back above freezing, they will work to clear the roads.

He said that you should see marked improvements on Findlay streets over the next few days.