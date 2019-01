01/22/19 – 3:39 P.M.

With temperatures going up, we will soon see some snow melting and the Blanchard River rising. The National Weather Service predicts that the river won’t hit flood stage in Findlay. The prediction has the river cresting at 7.8 feet. Action stage is 8 feet.

Ottawa is predicted to hit the action stage with a crest of 21.1 feet. Minor flood stage is at 23 feet.