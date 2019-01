01/22/19 – 4:43 P.M.

The Crime Victim Services of Putnam County is sponsoring a community summit to discuss victim services. The organization is inviting people to evaluate services, educate the community, and learn from the community. The Putnam County Community Summit will be on February 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Putnam County Library Kalida Branch.

You can RSVP by calling Becca Peckinpaugh at 419-615-4989.