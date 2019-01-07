ONU Study In Hardin COunty Links Opioid Use And Mental Illness

01/07/19 – 5:28 P.M.

A recent study in Hardin County has lead to a link between opioid use and mental health illness. The Courier’s Sara Arthurs explained that professors at Ohio Northern University discovered the pattern.

These mental health illnesses include ADHD, depression, and anxiety. Arthurs said that this shows that there are bigger issues to look at when it comes to treating people with addiction.

You can learn more about the study and the stats surrounding it on The Courier’s website.