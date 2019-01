01/07/2019 – 5:07 P.M.

It’s a new year which means you might be making some new year resolutions. BVHS Nutritionist Rachel Niermann said that making a plan can help you out.

Niermann said that sometimes we may not reach those goals but it’s important to not give up.

She said that from there you can adjust your goal to better suit you. You can also help by getting a support system ready.