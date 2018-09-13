Owens Nursing Program Earns Eight-Year Accreditation

9/13/18 – 5:10 A.M.

The Owens Community College registered nursing program has received an important accreditation. The college says the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing has given Owens an eight-year accreditation. That’s the maximum length a school can get.

The accreditation is quite the turn around for the Owens program. The agency denied Owens accreditation in 2009 because not enough faculty members had master’s degrees. It earned a five-year accreditation in 2013.

During the second quarter of 2018, 145 students who took the National Council Licensing Exam for registered nursing passed on the first attempt. Two students who took the National Council Licensing Exam for practical nursing passed on the first attempt.