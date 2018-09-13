Leipsic Looks Into Water Issue

9/13/18 – 5:19 A.M.

Leipsic is offering help to a family dealing with water issues that could be the result of a water project near Gilboa. The Putnam County Sentinel reports Vanity and Keith Ellerbrock spoke to council about the problem at a recent meeting. They said they can’t drink water from their well or bathe their 10-month old son.

Mayor Kevin Benton said the village would fix the problem if it’s something they caused. He added that in the meantime Leipsic would reimburse the family for the cost of bottled water.

The village is also conducting a study to see what caused the change in water quality.

