9/13/18 – 5:24 A.M.

If you’re a fan of courthouse architecture you can take a tour of the Putnam County Courthouse this weekend. The Lima News says the courthouse is hosting an open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The county built the court in 1913. The building includes extensive use of marble, stained glass, and oak wood carvings.

MORE: Lima News