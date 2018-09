9/13/18 – 5:30 A.M.

Carey elementary school students are taking part in a unique reading program. The “One School, One Book” initiative encourages parents of kindergartners through fifth-graders to read with their kids.

The families are reading “Lemonade War” for 15 minutes each day. The students have weekly assemblies to talk about the book and answer trivia questions about it in class.

The program runs through September 28.

