Judson Palmer Home Considering Expansion

An assisted living facility for women in Findlay is considering an expansion. The Findlay City Planning Commission approved plans for a more than 17,000 square foot addition to the Judson Palmer House on North Main Street during their Thursday meeting

Doug Warren is is a board member for the home and the project coordinator. He adds the project would turn the existing living areas on the second floor into storage and meeting areas.

Warren says they need to update the living facilities

Warren says the project is pending board approval. Theyre still working out financing details.