Owner Of Fire-Damaged Home Addresses Arlington Council

6/5/18 – 5:03 A.M.

The woman who owns a fire-damaged home on North Main Street in Arlington gave her side of the story Monday night. Noelle Moss told Arlington village council that her insurance company was “railroading” her. She added that electrical work is underway inside the home, and they are continuing to gut the house.

Fire damaged the home nearly a year and a half ago. Neighbors have complained about the debris and smell from the property.

Village Solicitor Don Rasmussen suggested that Moss keep the village up to date on the repair work progress.

MORE: The Courier