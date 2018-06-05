Road Work Continues On Several Findlay Streets

6/5/18 – 5:16 A.M.

Road work continues around Findlay this week. The city says crews will close North Cory Street at times today between Washington and Frazer streets for paving work. They’ll also temporarily close South Cory Street today and tomorrow at certain intervals for paving work between Lima and West Main Cross street. You’ll see lane restrictions all along Cory Street on Thursday and Friday to allow for lane striping.

Elsewhere the city has reduced North Blanchard Street to one lane between Trenton and Melrose for paving work. The reconstruction of Park Street continues between Lima and Hancock streets.

Crews are installing a new storm sewer line in the area of East Foulke Avenue. You’ll continue to see closures near the railroad tracks on East Foulke, Allen, Midland, and Garfield avenues as well as George Street.