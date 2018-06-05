Social Security Workshop Coming Up Next Week

6/5/18 – 5:25 A.M.

If you have questions about your Social Security benefits, a local bank is holding a workshop to help you find answers. First National Bank at 1630 Tiffin Avenue is hosting the event on June 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A representative of Franklin Templeton Investments will provide general information about Social Security and discuss the issues the program faces.

They’ll also outline ways you can maximize your benefits.

If you’re going, you need to bring some retirement information with you. For more information or to RSVP you can call 419-384-3221.