Persons Affected by a Loved One’s Suicide or PALS is meeting this Thursday. The Free meeting will be from 7 – 8:30 p.m. in the waiting room above the emergency room at Blanchard Valley Hospital. The group is professionally facilitated and open to anyone grieving the loss of someone to suicide.

For more information call Nancy Stephani at 419-425-5050.