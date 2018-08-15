Paving Work Taking Place On Several Roads In Hancock County

8/15/18 – 5:24 A.M.

You’ll see paving work continue through the end of next week on several roads in the county. The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says work is affecting traffic patterns today on Biglick Township Road 209. Crews will work on Hancock County Road 252 tomorrow and Friday. Repaving work also takes place on Marion Township Road 202 Friday.

Over the weekend, you’ll see repaving taking place on Van Buren Township Roads 27 and 29.

Work continues on August 23 and 24 on Washington Township Road 218.