Woman Charged In Connection To Fatal Crash Near Fostoria

8/15/18 – 5:33 A.M.

A Dublin woman faces a vehicular manslaughter charge for a crash near Fostoria earlier this year. The Advertiser-Tribune reports 22-year-old Brianna Redd went left of center on State Route 199 on April 17 and hit an SUV driven by 42-year-old Sarah Hottenstein of Fostoria. The collision took the life of Hottenstein’s passenger, 27-year-old Shawn Brennan of Bowling Green.

Brennan was on his way to student-teach in Fostoria.

Redd has a court date on August 28. Vehicular manslaughter is a second-degree misdemeanor.

MORE: Advertiser-Tribune