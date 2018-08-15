Findlay City School Board Approves Contract With Teachers

8/15/18 – 8:33 A.M.

Teachers in the Findlay City School district have a new contract. The school board approved a one-year deal with the teacher’s association Wednesday morning…

Superintendent Ed Kurt says the insurance plans include a traditional plan and a health savings account option. The deal also includes a 1 percent raise for teachers.

Kurt says they opted for a one-year deal due to the district’s current financial situation…

The deal also extends class periods in the middle schools from 40 minutes to 43 minutes. Kurt says that adds up to around nine extra hours of instruction every school year.