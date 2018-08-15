McComb Teen Reported Missing

8/15/18 – 11:22 A.M.

The McComb Police Department is asking for your help in bringing home a missing teenager. No one has seen 16-year-old Xavier Terry since July 31. The McComb Police Department confirms that Terry was still missing as of Wednesday morning.

Terry is white and has a tattoo of a dagger on his left arm that reads “Layla.” A missing persons flier says there is a reward for any information that leads to finding him.

No other details about his disappearance are available.

If you have information you should call the McComb Police Department at (419)293-3667.