People Pour Into Downtown Findlay For The Fun Of Oktoberfest

People packed into downtown Findlay on Saturday for Oktoberfest.

The celebration of German heritage included plenty of great food and drink and entertainment.

In addition to the traditional German music, the entertainment included competitions such as the Stein Endurance competition and Brat-eating competition, both of which proved to be highly entertaining for the large crowd.

Oktoberfest Findlay has grown to become one of the biggest single-day activities in Hancock County.

In the video below you can see Nathan Ankerman winning one of the brat-eating contests.

Earlier in the day, Nathan and his wife attended the University of Findlay vows renewal celebration.