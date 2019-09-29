University Of Findlay Alumni Renew Vows During Homecoming Weekend

Dozens of University of Findlay alumni who met at UF and later married attended a vows renewal celebration as part of homecoming weekend.

“It’s always fun to come back and see how the campus has grown and to re-live those days,” said Andrea Ankerman, who participated in the ceremony with her husband Nathan.

Andrea says when she heard of the vows renewal celebration it sounded like fun so they decided to come back for it.

“You know, if it wasn’t for the University of Findlay we wouldn’t have met.”

Andrea says she and Nathan had a lot of the same classes because they were both education majors, and that’s how they met.

“He was also in a fraternity that had great parties,” Andrea said laughing.

The ceremony was officiated by Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn, who met her husband at UF.