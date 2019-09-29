Trojans Win Impressively On Homecoming, Shutting Out Fremont Ross

The Findlay Trojans rode a tremendous defensive effort to a homecoming win over Fremont Ross on Friday night.

The game started about 30 minutes late due to a weather delay and the Trojans quickly showed they were ready to play.

One of the highlights of the game was a great catch and run for a TD by Ben Ireland, which you can see in the video below.

The defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the great effort.

The Trojans went on to defeat the Little Giants by a score of 34-0.

The Trojans are now 2-3 on the season.

Findlay hosts Toledo St. Francis on Friday night here on WFIN.