Pepsi Unveiling Browns-Themed Bottles For Sunday Night Game In Cleveland
Pepsi is unveiling a new design to commemorate the return of Sunday Night Football in Cleveland.
The ‘Believeland’ bottles will feature orange-colored cola in honor of the Browns.
Only 11-hundred bottles will be issued, 100 for every year Cleveland has had to wait for Sunday Night Football to return.
The limited-edition bottles will be released at a tailgate party the afternoon of the game.
The Browns host the L.A. Rams on Sunday night.