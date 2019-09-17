Pepsi Unveiling Browns-Themed Bottles For Sunday Night Game In Cleveland

Pepsi is unveiling a new design to commemorate the return of Sunday Night Football in Cleveland.

The ‘Believeland’ bottles will feature orange-colored cola in honor of the Browns.

Only 11-hundred bottles will be issued, 100 for every year Cleveland has had to wait for Sunday Night Football to return.

The limited-edition bottles will be released at a tailgate party the afternoon of the game.

The Browns host the L.A. Rams on Sunday night.