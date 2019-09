(WFIN) – It’s Roundabout Week so we reached out to the Hancock County Engineer to ask him about his take on roundabouts.

County engineer Doug Cade explains that roundabouts are safer.

Cade says that statistics show a decrease of 75% in injury accidents after roundabouts are put in place.

He addsthat people will get used to them as time goes on.

Cade adds that roundabouts allow traffic to keep flowing rather than frequent stops.