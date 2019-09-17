FOCUS To Celebrate Recovery Month With Annual Recovery Walk This Weekend

(WFIN) – FOCUS is ready to celebrate September being National Recovery Month with their 5th annual Recovery Walk this Saturday.

Executive director Ellyn Schmiesing said that they have plenty of things planned for the walk.

She added that there will be awards handed out for recovery and recovery advocacy.

It’s all happening at St. Marks United Methodist Church from 8 am to noon, with the walk finishing out the event. You can learn more at focusrwc.org.

Schmiesing explained that National Recovery Month helps to show that recovery can be done.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health or addiction, you can reach out to FOCUS on their Facebook page, by stopping by their offices on Trenton Avenue, or by calling them at 419-423-5071.