Ohio Among States With The Most Deer-Vehicle Crashes
As autumn approaches, officials are reminding drivers that this is when there’s always a big jump in the number of crashes involving deer.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says more than half of the deer-related crashes in any given year occur in October, November and December.
Officials warn drivers that the highest-risk periods are the dusk and dawn hours.
If you see one deer, more will likely follow, so proceed with caution.
Use high-beams when possible.
Always your wear seat-belt.
And possibly most importantly, do not swerve to miss a deer. Doing so could lead to a much worse crash.
If a collision with a deer appears imminent, press the brakes and strike it while maintaining control of your vehicle in your lane.
Farmers Insurance ranks Ohio as the 9th worst state for deer-vehicle crashes.
Fall is the worst time of the year for deer-vehicle crashes because October to December is breeding season and hunting season in the fall also spooks deer.
