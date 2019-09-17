Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Multi-County Chase In Semi

A police chase started in our neck of the woods, but ended a long way away.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Wyandot County tried to pull over a man driving a semi-truck cab on Monday afternoon but the man refused to stop.

The pursuit went through several counties including Wyandot, Delaware, Franklin, Licking, and Coshocton, at times reaching speeds close to 90-miles-an-hour.

In Licking County the chase led to a crash in which one person was seriously injured.

The pursuit ended in Coshocton when the suspect, Stephen Wolfe, stopped the semi and fled on foot.

Cochocton schools were placed on lockdown for a few minutes as police searched for the man.

Authorities say Wolfe, 47, was soon located and placed under arrest.