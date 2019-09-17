Reward Offered For Information Into Woman’s Death At State Park

(ONN) – The family of a 44-year old woman from Chillicothe who was killed in Hocking Hills State Park on Labor Day wants to know the circumstances surrounding how she died — and they’re hoping a $10,000 dollar reward will help.

Photographer Victoria Schafer was at the park with some high school students to take their senior pictures.

The group was at Old Man’s Cave when a heavy log became “dislodged” and fell on top of her, killing her.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says it’s looking for a group of people in connection to her death, and believe someone saw something that day.

Victoria’s husband, Fritz, hopes getting answers in her death can prevent this from happening to someone else.

Anyone who has information that could help authorities, including video or pictures from the park on that day, should contact Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers at 740-773-8477 or the ODNR at 614-799-9538.