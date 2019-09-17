Community Events for Tuesday, September 17

Soup & Pie Luncheon on Thursday, 11am-3pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association. Beef Vegetable or Ham & Bean soup with beef sandwiches and homemade desserts. Live music, more.

(No contact number)

Food Truck Thursday in downtown Ottawa this Thursday, 4-7pm. Food, family fun, kids’ activities.

(No contact number)

Findlay Hope House Golf Outing on Friday at Lakeland Golf Course, Fostoria. Registration at 8am, shotgun start at 9am. 4-person scramble, cost $50/person (includes breakfast and lunch). Proceeds benefit Findlay Hope House for the Homeless. For info: LakelandGC.com

(No contact number)

Gospel Concert on Saturday at 50 North (E Melrose Ave). Featured performers include Dan Bayes, One Voice, The Seekers and The Foresters. Dinner at 5pm ($6), music begins at 6pm. Offering taken to support ministry work.

(419-423-1725)

Rehearsals for the annual holiday performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at Bluffton University begin Tuesday, September 24, 7-8:30pm at Mosiman Hall. All community members are invited to join the chorus. performance will be on 12/8.

(419-358-3347)

Breakthrough Harvest Church annual Craft Sale on Saturday, September 28, 10am-3pm at the Putnam County YMCA, Ottawa. Free admission and prize drawings. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth camp fund.

(419-456-3495)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Saturday, September 28, 5pm at the So-Han-Co Sportsman’s Club. Cost $9/Adults, $5/Age 12 & Under.

(No contact number)

10th annual Northwest Poker Run 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 27 at the Car-E-It, Ottawa. Registration at 1pm, race begins at 2pm. Proceeds benefit the NW Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey team. For details, call Northwest Physical Therapy.

(419-523-9003)