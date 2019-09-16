Pickup Truck From Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash Still Not Located

An area man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash.

Anthony Ervin, 18, of Bloomdale, was struck around 10:45 Wednesday night by a small, silver pickup truck on Napoleon Road near Terra State Community College in Fremont, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He was flown from the scene to a hospital in Toledo and then later transferred to OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

He died on Saturday.

The highway patrol says Ervin was outside his vehicle after crashing when he was struck by the passing truck, which kept going.

The small, silver pickup was never located, and anyone with information on its whereabouts is urged to contact the highway patrol at 419-322-0085.