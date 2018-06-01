Plans Approved For Spirit of 1776 Event In Findlay

6/1/18 – 7:09 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners signed off on updated plans for an Independence Day presentation during their Thursday meeting. Spirit of 1776 organizer Don VanRenterghem gave updated plans to the commissioners. The new plans removed exhibits from the grass in Dorney Plaza.

Earlier this week the commissioners told VanRenterghem the event had to stay off the grass. That’s because the contractor on the Dorney Plaza upgrade said the grass needed a year to grow strong roots.

The Spirit of 1776 program will feature re-enactors of historical figures will be on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse, with other displays of Hancock County’s history.

MORE: The Courier