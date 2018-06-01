Fostoria Robbery Suspect Surrenders To Police

6/1/18 – 6:56 A.M.

The man who robbed a Dollar Tree store in Fostoria Wednesday has turned himself into the police. Police Chief Keith Loreno says 31-year-old Donald Hummer of Oregon, Ohio walked into the police station around 1 a.m. Thursday and admitted to robbing the business on East Lytle Street.

Loreno says a family member convinced Hummer to turn himself in.

The robbery happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Hummer allegedly threatened an employee with a knife and forced the clerk to open the cash register. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Hummer faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.