Summer Lunch Program Starts At Glenwood Next Week

6/1/18 – 5:29 A.M.

The Findlay City School District and Hancock County Family First Council are working to help kids in the city this summer. The two have partnered to launch a summer lunch program at Glenwood Middle School.

The free lunches are available starting Monday. The program runs Monday through Friday until July 27. The lunches are available for all children ages 1 to 18. It is also available for adults that a state or local public educational agency deems to have a mental or physical disability, and who take part during the school year in a public or private nonprofit school program.

Any adult can buy a meal for $3.20.