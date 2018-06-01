Thursday Morning Crash Kills One, Impacts Traffic For Majority Of The Day

6/1/18 – 5:20 A.M.

Four trucks collided on I-75 south of Findlay early Thursday morning. The crash killed one person and caused traffic issues in the area for the majority of the day.

The State Highway Patrol says northbound traffic had stopped for construction at the I-75 interchange with U.S. 68 and State Route 15. A semi driven by 58-year-old Mark Moore of Goshen, Ohio failed to stop and slammed into the back of a semi driven by 47-year-old Leroy Bennett of Canada around 12:45 a.m. That caused a chain reaction crash involving two other semis. Moore’s truck caught fire, and the flames spread to Bennett’s truck.

Investigators pronounced Moore dead at the scene of the crash. Hanco EMS took Bennett and one of the other drivers, 58-year-old Wiliam Tucker of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.