Plans In Place For Second Part Of Former Golden Corral Site In Findlay

4/12/18 – 11:05 A.M.

Plans for a second retail space at the site of the former Golden Corral in Findlay are now in place. The Findlay City Planning Commission approved a site plan for a new 4,500 square foot building at 1843 Tiffin Avenue

Audio:David Eskov

David Eskov of Klover Architects says the building will house two businesses. He said they hope to have the building built by the end of October.

The planned building is directly to the west of the Panda Express thats under construction.