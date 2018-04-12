Ohio State Patrol Findlay Post And Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Partnering On Enforcement Effort

04/12/18 – 10:38 A.M.

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be helping the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office reduce fatal crashes. The Findlay Post reports that they will be conducting a one-month strict enforcement effort on Hardin County roads. The effort will focus on crash causing violations like following too close, lane violations, and failure to yield violations.

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart said there have been four fatal crashes this year. The enforcement effort will start this Sunday.