One Injured In Fiery Crash South Of Fostoria

4/12/18 – 5:37 A.M.

A fiery two-car crash injured one person south of Fostoria Wednesday morning. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision happened at the intersection of State Route 587 and Township Road 112 around 10:35 a.m.

28-year-old Travell Coleman of Fostoria was driving west on Road 112 when he pulled into the path of a southbound car driven by 33-year-old Amber Payton of Fostoria. Coleman’s SUV caught on fire following the collision, but he was able to get out safely.

Bascom EMS took Payton to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies cited Coleman for a stop sign violation.