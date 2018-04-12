Tiffin Shooting Suspect Wrongly Identified

4/12/18 – 5:28 A.M.

Tiffin police are once again looking for a suspect in a shooting in the city. The Advertiser-Tribune reports investigators learned a man arrested Friday night was wrongly identified by one of the shooting victims. As a result, police released 23-year-old Hussein Mohamed of Grove City.

A family member of another man involved in the shooting told officers Mohamed wasn’t involved in the March 27 incident.

The newspaper says the name and description of the second suspect closely matched Mohamed.