Plea Deal Reached In Ottawa Rape Case

8/23/18 – 5:34 A.M.

A rape case in Putnam County has ended with a plea deal. The Lima News reports 22-year-old Samuel Williams pleaded guilty to rape and other charges Wednesday. Prosecutors said Williams had sexual contact with a girl between the ages of 4 and 5 in 2014 in Ottawa. He also faced a count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for having sexual contact with a teenage girl in 2017.

As part of the deal, Williams no longer faces life in prison. The state will recommend an 11-year sentence when Williams appears in court for sentencing on October 1.

