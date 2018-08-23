Putnam County Board Of Elections May Update Voting Machines

8/23/18 – 5:27 A.M.

Putnam County election officials are looking at some changes in the future. The Putnam County Sentinel reports new voting machines are likely in the works. Board of Elections member Tony Schroeder spoke with the newspaper and said they’ll likely start looking at new machines after this year’s general election. Schroeder says that will give voters a few elections to adjust to new machines before the presidential election in 2020.

Putnam County expects to get around $525,000 from the state to buy the equipment.

Schroeder says the board of elections is also looking at reducing the number of polling locations. He says the move would save the county money and reduce the amount of equipment needed.

