Police: 3 Stabbed At Findlay Residence, Suspect Arrested

A man’s behind bars, accused of stabbing three people at a Findlay residence.

The Findlay Police Department says officers were called to 1606 South Blanchard Street just after 9 o’clock Saturday night on the report of a fight and several people stabbed by an intoxicated man.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male and a female victim who had been stabbed.

The male victim was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The female victim suffered minor injuries and refused treatment on the scene.

Another female victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle prior to officers arriving on the scene.

She was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they later located the suspect, Hector Minjarez, behind a business on Sixth Street.

He was arrested on charges of felonious assault and taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fight.

He was then booked at the Hancock County Jail.