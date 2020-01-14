Positions Available To Help With The 2020 Census

The Census Bureau is looking for people across Ohio to fill several positions.

There are full- and part-time positions available as recruiting assistants, field supervisors, office operations supervisors, enumerators, clerks, and foreign-language speakers.

In order to be accepted for a position, you must be at least 18-years-old, have a valid Social Security number, and pass a background check.

The application process is estimated to take about 30 minutes and will contain questions about your education, work history, and other experiences.

You can apply here.