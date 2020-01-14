Ohio Receiving Over $100 Million To Combat Homelessness

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that Ohio is going to get millions of dollars to help end homelessness.

ONN’s Tracy Townsend explained that DeWine met with U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson.

There he learned that California, New York, Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania will share over $2 Billion to support local homeless programs.

Ohio’s cut of the money comes to about $106 million that will be spread throughout the state to help end homelessness.