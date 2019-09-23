President Visits New Plant In Wapakoneta, Declares Ohio Open For Business

President Trump was in Wapakoneta on Sunday, where he toured a new plant being opened by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt.

“We proudly declare that Pratt Industries and this great, great state of Ohio is open for business,” Trump said.

Trump was joined by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to discuss plans to increase job creation in the U.S. and Ohio.

Wapakoneta’s Pratt Industries turns recycled paper into cardboard – a business Trump says is slated to employee hundreds.