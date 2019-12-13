Private Group Sponsoring Nativity Scene On Statehouse Grounds

(ONN) – The private group that’s sponsoring a nativity scene on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse says it’s committed to “keeping the Christ in Christmas” and defending its legal rights.

The Thomas More Society represents the sponsors, American Nativity Scene, against any legal challenges. l

The executive director of the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board said the display does not broach the constitutional separation between church and state because it’s not state-sponsored.

The hosts paid $50 for a permit.

The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board said a menorah has also been displayed on statehouse grounds in recent years.