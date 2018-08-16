Putnam County Commissioners Table Elevator Replacement Contract

8/16/18 – 5:34 A.M.

The Putnam County Commissioners have tabled a contract to replace the elevator in the courthouse. The Lima News reports the commissioners want to see what other options they might have before moving forward. The tabled measure says a revolving staff of county repairmen and elevator technicians have kept the current elevator working. It concludes the elevator “has the potential to harm riders upon breakdown.”

Commissioner Vincent Schroeder says they want to explore all options before signing a $130,000 contract with the Davis & Newcomer Elevator Company.

