Putnam County Fire Departments Get Grants For Equipment

8/16/18 – 6:46 A.M.

Two Putnam County fire departments are getting grants to buy some new equipment. The Bureau of Worker’s Compensation Firefighter Exposure to Environmental Elements Grant Program recently awarded more than $13,000 to Columbus Grove. They also gave more than $10,000 to the village of Continental.

Both villages will buy an extractor with their grant money. Columbus Grove is also buying 70 pairs of washable gloves and 70 hoods with barrier protection.