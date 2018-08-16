Two Injured In Three Car Crash

8/16/18 – 7:11 A.M.

A three-car crash injured two people on Findlay’s north side Wednesday. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened on Hancock County Road 99 near the intersection with Ventura Drive around 4 p.m.

25-year-old Ciara Burrell of Cridersville was driving west on Road 99 when she hit the back of a car driven by 22-year-old Jeanette O’Dell of Deshler. O’Dell had stopped for traffic. The impact of the collision pushed O’Dell’s car into an SUV driven by 25-year-old Traci Stout of Harrod.

Hanco EMS took O’Dell and her passenger to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police cited Burrell for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.