Putnam County First Responders Train For Active Shooter

3/26/18 – 5:32 A.M.

Putnam County law enforcement officers took part in active shooter response training over the weekend. WLIO-TV reports first responders used Kalida High School as their training site. Kalida students volunteered to play injured students while law enforcement worked to clear the school. EMS crews also took part in the event.

Aside from using air soft weapons, all the other equipment used by police officers was real. Kalida Police Chief Jim Gulker told the TV station, “It’s simulating what we would actually do in a real life with real-life weapons, and use that training in conducting and getting through the actual event, and doing it safely.”

MORE: WLIO-TV